Hudson, Garrett
Garrett Harold Hudson, 58, of Columbus, Ohio, was born on July 1, 1962. He departed this life on November 3, 2020. He was the Bursar at Ohio Technical College. Garrett is preceded in death by sibling Melinda A. Hudson, grandparents James and Olive Langhorne and Woodrow and Geneva Hudson. Garrett is survived by his parents, Alice Jackson, Harold (Billie Sue) Hudson; siblings, Dorinda (Kevin) Church, Alyson Hudson; daughter, Kecia Henderson; adopted children, Kristina Marcella and Michael Marcella; three grandchildren, a niece and two nephews. A virtual memorial service will be held. Date and link to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to: McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home, 14133 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

