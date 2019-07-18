|
|
Longstreth, Garrett
1940 - 2019
Garrett J. "Jeff" Longstreth, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born October 3, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a proud U.S. Marine veteran and retired as Sergeant with 23 years of service with the City of Columbus Police Department. Jeff loved to play golf. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Nell Walters and brother, Carl Longstreth. Jeff is survived by his siblings, Jack Walters, Catherine (Frank) Vitale, Pete Walters, and Luke Walters; and many other relatives and friends. Per Jeff's wishes, no services will be held. Donations in Jeff's memory may be made to the Police and Fire Retirees of Ohio, Inc. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019