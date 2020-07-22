Gibbons, Garry

On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Garry Gibbons, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 75. Garry was born on May 9, 1944 in Woodsfield, OH to Delmas and Thelma (Highman) Gibbons. He received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH and his master's degree from Ohio University in Athens, OH. He taught junior high science for two years before moving on to the cooperative extension service, where he served for the duration of his career, later retiring as an assistant professor at The Ohio State University. On September 18, 1965, Garry married the love of his life, Kathryn 'Kaye' (Wable) Gibbons of Parkersburg, WV. They raised one son, Ryan (Natalie); and have two grandchildren, Nate and Lily. Garry was preceded in death by his parents Delmas and Thelma, his step-mother Beulah, and his sister-in-law Nancy. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kaye; his son, Ryan (Natalie) Gibbons of Searcy, AR; as well as beloved grandchildren, Nate and Lily. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Jim Gibbons of Pickerington, OH; nephew, Ron; niece, Marcia and their families.



