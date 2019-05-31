|
Holliday, Garry
1949 - 2019
Garry Theodore Holliday "Doc Holliday", a life-long resident of Columbus, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019 at the age of 70. Garry was preceded in death by his parents Ella Pearl and Ralph Holliday, his brother Ralph Gerald Holliday, and his grandparents. Memories of Garry will forever linger in the hearts of his wife, Teresa Holliday; his children, Dia McCrary, Murad (Angelia) Holliday, Andrea Holliday, Devona Holliday and Devon Holliday; his grandchildren, Gary McCrary, Danielle McCrary, Torre Smith, Donovan McCrary, Camren Holliday, Luther Dawkins, Jr. and Brandon Dirke, Jr.; his great grandchildren, Ava Calhoun and TJ Smith; his Sister, Karen Holliday; his sisters- in-law, Betty Milner and Avery Bailey; his special friends, William Thorpe, Charles Burton and David McReynolds, Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He will also be missed by his beloved dog, Sugar Holliday. Visitation 10am and Funeral Service 11am Tuesday, June 3, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment Forest lawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the HOLLIDAY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 1, 2019