Pennington, Garry
1940 - 2020
Garry Watheta Pennington, age 80, of Columbus, passed away at home peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. The son of Gay and Myrtle (Morehart) Pennington he was born on April 2, 1940 in Columbus. Garry proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired after 20 years and one day of dedicated service. He is survived by his significant other, Dixie L. Ring; sister, Weata Hoop; brother, Gerald "Frank" (Judie) Pennington; eight children; several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; as well as many friends. Garry is preceded in death by his parents, brother, and one son. A private family burial with full military honors will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank Mount Carmel Hospice for their compassionate care. To send online condolences to Garry's family, please visit: www.OhioCremation.org