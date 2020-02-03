|
|
White, Dr. Gary Alan
Dr. Gary Alan White went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. At the age of 60, he is preceded in death by his mother Freida Davidson Yeager and sister Laura White Price. Survived by father, Gary Creed White; brothers, William (Janet) White and Michael (Sharla) White; sister, Karen (Gerard) White Volker; nieces, nephews, and many faithful friends, including Suzanne Zelinski and Jim Williams. Born and raised in Charleston, W.V. Gary received his B.S. degree from Fairmont State University, his Masters from Marshall University and his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University. Alan loved Jesus. He also loved music, football, Porsche, and schipperke dogs. As a Ph.D. psychologist he helped many people through counseling. He worked at the North Central Mental Health Center, Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center as well as the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation. Many thanks to the amazing staff at Worthington Christian Village where Alan resided for the last three years. Friends may call Saturday 2-4 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 4661 KENNY RD., where the Funeral Service will be Sunday 11a.m. Private Burial Union Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020