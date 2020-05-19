Gary "Mike" Browning
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Browning, Gary "Mike"
1950 - 2020
Gary "Mike" Browning, age 69, passed unexpectedly on May 15, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1950 to the late Dorothy and Donald Browning in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Mike married Marsha on June 6, 1970 in Briggsdale Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio. They were looking forward to celebrating their upcoming 50th Anniversary. Together they enjoyed gardening and spending time in their beautiful backyard. Mike was a passionate and skilled woodworker. Many members of his family and friends will enjoy and appreciate his projects for years to come. Mike had "special nicknames" for each of his beloved grandchildren and a unique bond with each of them. Left to cherish his memory is his soulmate and wife of 49 years, Marsha; children, Scott Browning and Staci (Dwayne) Hall; sister, Patty (Terry) Perigo; brother-in-law, Bob (Nancy) Point; honorary brother, Mike (Therese) Love; grandchildren and "partners in crime", Kierstin (Sam) Young, Korey Browning, Kacey Browning, Bailee Hall, Taylor Hall; great-grandchild and "added bonus", Gracelynn Young. Per Mike's wishes, no services were held. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved