Browning, Gary "Mike"
1950 - 2020
Gary "Mike" Browning, age 69, passed unexpectedly on May 15, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1950 to the late Dorothy and Donald Browning in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Mike married Marsha on June 6, 1970 in Briggsdale Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio. They were looking forward to celebrating their upcoming 50th Anniversary. Together they enjoyed gardening and spending time in their beautiful backyard. Mike was a passionate and skilled woodworker. Many members of his family and friends will enjoy and appreciate his projects for years to come. Mike had "special nicknames" for each of his beloved grandchildren and a unique bond with each of them. Left to cherish his memory is his soulmate and wife of 49 years, Marsha; children, Scott Browning and Staci (Dwayne) Hall; sister, Patty (Terry) Perigo; brother-in-law, Bob (Nancy) Point; honorary brother, Mike (Therese) Love; grandchildren and "partners in crime", Kierstin (Sam) Young, Korey Browning, Kacey Browning, Bailee Hall, Taylor Hall; great-grandchild and "added bonus", Gracelynn Young. Per Mike's wishes, no services were held. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
1950 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.