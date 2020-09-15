Young, Gary D.
1952 - 2020
Born December 3, 1952, went to be with his Lord Monday, September 14, 2020 with his family by his side. Gary was preceded in death by father George, mother Joan, father-in-law Tom Snoddy, brother-in-law Clyde Bigelow. He is survived by his sons, Ryan (Jennifer), Brandon (Allison), Joseph (Alexandra) Young; mother of his children, Nancy Young; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Snoddy; sister, Cindy (Paul) Coontz; brother-in-law, Mike (Sandy) Snoddy; grandchildren, Luke, Landon, Audrey and Emmett Young; fur baby, Ivy; and numerous other family and friends. Gary was a member of First Baptist Church, Grove City. He had a love for model trains; building sets and working with his "Soggy Bottom Guys". Retired from Thrive Construction, Gary had a love for work and a passion for building. He has influenced many people throughout his career. Friends may call 3-7pm Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Grove City. Service Friday, September 18, 2020, 11AM at the funeral home, burial to follow in Glen Rest Memorial Gardens, Reynoldsburg. Pastor Chuck Pausley officiating. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com