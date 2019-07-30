The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Gary Danner


1947 - 2019
Gary Danner Obituary
Danner, Gary
1947 - 2019
Gary L. Danner, age 72, of Hilliard, Ohio, died July 26, 2019 at Riverside Hospital after a very short illness. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2010. Surviving are his wife, Martha Danner; and sons, Andrew and Anthony Danner. Family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where a funeral service will begin at 7 P.M. Tuesday. Burial will be held in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in Gary's memory. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019
