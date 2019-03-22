Home

Gary E. Carpenter


Carpenter, Gary E.
1946 - 2019
Gary E. "Coop" Carpenter, age 72, of Howard, passed away on March 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on September 8, 1946 in Cleveland to the late Edward R. and Nellie J. (Kokal) Carpenter. Friends may call on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 2-5 PM at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd. in Mount Vernon. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday 10 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. To view the full obituary, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
