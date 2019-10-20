The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Gary E. Hanold


1934 - 2019
Gary E. Hanold Obituary
Hanold, Gary E.
1934 - 2019
Gary E. Hanold, age 85, passed away early Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born September 2, 1934 in St. Louis, MO. Former owner of Columbus Controls, Inc. Survived by wife Nancy; son Bradley; daughter Leigh Ann Burchwell; and beloved grandchildren: Andrew, Connor and Anna Burchwell. Pre-deceased by parents and sister Betty Stropes. Per Gary's wishes, no services will be held. His family will privately celebrate his life. For those who may wish to honor his memory, a donation to the Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215, would be greatly appreciated. SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME honored to be serving the Hanold family. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send messages of support to his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019
