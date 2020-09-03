1/
Gary G. Nichols
1950 - 2020
Nichols, Gary G.
Gary G. Nichols, age 69, of Delaware, OH, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Columbus. He was born November 6, 1950 in Columbus to the late Ewing and S. Maxine (Rainey) Nichols. Left to cherish Gary's memory are his wife of 32 years, Susan (Bair) Nichols; son, Brandon (Shelby) Nichols; daughter, Brittany (Bret) Burch; grandchildren, Anavey, Nevaeh, Madilyn, and Brody; sister, Sharon Waller, nephews, Ryan (Jessica) and Austin Waller; and other relatives and friends. Gary was a graduate of Whetstone High School Class of 1968. He delivered papers for the Columbus Dispatch during his youth before working at Big Bear. He went on to work for MARS, Inc. for the next 37 years before retiring. After retiring, Gary worked for Crown Mercedes and more recently Roush Ford where he met many treasured friends. Gary was a hard worker who was dedicated to providing for his family. He loved to travel and vacation, touring many States across the US as the children grew. He especially enjoyed visiting Maine. Gary was an avid baseball fan, and played on various bowling leagues. The family is planning a private committal service at a later date. The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware is honored to serve the Nichols family. Donations in Gary's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Research Foundation. To leave a message of condolence to Gary's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
September 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jackie &Paul Runyan
