Hardison, Gary
Gary W. Hardison, 9-17-54 to 5-19-19 went to the fishing hole of his dreams on Sunday morning. He fought a long courageous battle with cancer, but the after effects took him away. He will join his mother Gloria Plouffe Tiller, his father William Hardison and sister Darlene Martin. He leaves his wife of 44 years, Rhonda; their son, Gary W. (Christy) Hardison II, their children, Blake A. and Kimberly L. Hardison; their daughter, Stephanie L. (Robert) Dixon, and their children, Sierra L. and Anthony R. Dixon. Also left behind are step-father, Virgil Tiller; brothers, Rufus Engram, and Michael Hardison; sisters, Linda Sales, Michele (Danny) Tiller and Annette (Randy) Robinson; too many nieces and nephews to list. He loved them all and would defend us to the end. A special thank you to Lowell Meade (nephew) for his love, kindness, and time spent throughout this battle. You made him happy in his final days. Thank you to everyone for your love and support during this difficult time. "Goodbye – my husband- I love you more than anything. We will be together again. " Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 25, 2019