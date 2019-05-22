Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
101 Valleyside Dr
Delaware, OH 43015
740-362-1611
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Hardison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Hardison


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Hardison Obituary
Hardison, Gary
Gary W. Hardison, 9-17-54 to 5-19-19 went to the fishing hole of his dreams on Sunday morning. He fought a long courageous battle with cancer, but the after effects took him away. He will join his mother Gloria Plouffe Tiller, his father William Hardison and sister Darlene Martin. He leaves his wife of 44 years, Rhonda; their son, Gary W. (Christy) Hardison II, their children, Blake A. and Kimberly L. Hardison; their daughter, Stephanie L. (Robert) Dixon, and their children, Sierra L. and Anthony R. Dixon. Also left behind are step-father, Virgil Tiller; brothers, Rufus Engram, and Michael Hardison; sisters, Linda Sales, Michele (Danny) Tiller and Annette (Randy) Robinson; too many nieces and nephews to list. He loved them all and would defend us to the end. A special thank you to Lowell Meade (nephew) for his love, kindness, and time spent throughout this battle. You made him happy in his final days. Thank you to everyone for your love and support during this difficult time. "Goodbye – my husband- I love you more than anything. We will be together again. " Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now