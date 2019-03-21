|
Hart, Gary
1949 - 2019
Gary Weir Hart, age 69. Sunrise December 22, 1949 and Sunset March 20, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church 461 St. Clair Ave. Interment 11:00am Friday at Dayton National Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the HART Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019