Ingram, Gary

1939 - 2019

Gary E. Ingram, 80, of New Albany, Ohio, passed away on April 26, 2019. He was born on March 6, 1939 in Hershey, PA to the late Harold and Helen Ingram. Gary enlisted in the United States Airforce in 1959 and was Honorably Discharged in 1963. Following, he worked for many years as an Electrical Engineer, owning his own business. Gary enjoyed golf, boating, coin collecting, but most of all, spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by his wife of nearly 53 years, Barbara (DuBois) Ingram; children, Angela (Jason) Wood, Rod Ingram, Tammy Garrison, and Lisa Schell; grandchildren, Brenan and Lauren Wood, Alicia, Mike, and Nick Ingram and Sayer Seman; great-granddaughter, Madeline Ingram; close friends, Ron Cowden and Jim Fidler; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH 43230. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11am at Abbottsville Cemetery in Arcanum, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, www.heartlandhospice.com/ To offer condolences, please visit, www.schoedinger.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary