Gary L. Fortner

Gary L. Fortner Obituary
Fortner, Gary L.
1944 - 2019
Gary L. Fortner, 74, of Ashville, OH, passed away at home on Wed., April 3, 2019. Gary was a member of the last graduating Class in 1962 from Ashville High School and had owned and operated along with his brother Chet, Fortner Auto Supply. Gary is survived by wife of 54 years, Gretchen K. (Hott) Fortner; daughters, Penny (Chris) Dawson of Ashville, Patricia (Thomas) Schindler of Columbus and Pearl (Everett) Thompson of Dublin; grandchildren, Stevie, Caleb, Eva, Ella, Audrey, Isaac; great grandson, Jayce; brothers, Chester (Arlene) Fortner and William Fortner of Ashville. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 8 p.m. on Fri., April 5 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103. Funeral Service will be on Sat., April 6 at 11 a.m. at Village Chapel Church, 30 Circleville Ave., Ashville 43103. Full obit and online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
