Grossenbacher, Gary L.
1955 - 2020
Gary Grossenbacher, 65, of Galena, passed away on August 3, 2020, surrounded by his daughters, Shelly and Julie. It was an ending to a life lived in passionate pursuit of a dream, and a legacy left to those who knew him. Gary was born on May 27, 1955, to Lewis and Goldie Grossenbacher, in Canton, Ohio. From an early age, he loved racing. Hard work and opportunity provided Gary one of the most respected and distinguished careers in auto racing. Gary graduated from Arizona State University in 1984 with a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He began his career on the sports car circuit with Holbert Racing. Owner of the team and driver, Al Holbert, had a notable impact on Gary, propelling an analytical mind to higher degrees of creativity, problem-solving, collaboration, and teamwork. In 1993 he moved to Indy cars. Gary found open-wheel racing challenging and fun. It was here that he began to hone his craft of solving complex challenges with budding technologies. Gary and his teams won distinguished races throughout his career. Among these are Indy car championships, 24 Hours of Daytona, and multiple IMSA World Championships. Gary also enjoyed coaching and mentoring young engineers during his 35 years in auto racing. Although Gary was a distinguished engineer, his greatest accomplishment was being a father. Gary made it his mission to raise his girls with a high degree of confidence in problem-solving, a sense of independence, and most important, grit. Although Gary's passing is unexpected, in many ways he left this world in the manner in which he operated – tough and fast. Gary is preceded in death by his wife Linda, parents Lewis and Goldie, and grandaughter Joceyln Ellen Eckels, and dear friend Al Holbert. He is survived by his daughters, Shelly (Shad) Eckels, Julie (Jordan) Keller; and four grandsons, Liam Garrett Eckels, Llewyn "Lew" Wesson Keller, Langston Wildwood Keller, and Lyle Warrick Keller; siblings, Cindy Grossenbacher, Terry Grossenbacher, Barry (Tami) Grossenbacher; and multiple nephews and nieces. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7. Due to current events, a celebration of life will be held next summer at a race yet to be determined. Arrangements are by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to send online condolences and share memories with the family. As a child of a veteran, Gary was deeply patriotic and believed in the 'American dream'. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warrior Project
.