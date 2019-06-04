Home

Gary Lee Richardson, 73, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Gary was born on June 1, 1946 to the proud parent of Loretta Richardson, he was the oldest of seven children. Gary was employed by the City of Columbus Division of water and sewage. He retired in 2011 after 40 years of service. He is preceded in death by his mother Loretta Eberhardt Richardson. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Mekia Littlejohn; son, Bryan (Latisha) Richardson; step-son, Phillip Littlejohn; grandchildren, Keith Prysock Jr. (KJ), Benjamin Richardson and Alician Richardson; sisters, Jacqueline Bell, Yvonne Westerfield, Felicia (D.W. Miles Jr.); brothers, Danny Richardson, Reginald Richardson and Bernard Richardson; and a host of nieces, nephews and aunts. Family will receive friends Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9am until time of service at 10am at Jordan Bible Church, 1825 Woodland Avenue. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 5, 2019
