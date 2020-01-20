|
|
Theiss, Gary L.
1963 - 2020
Gary Theiss, age 56, of Columbus, passed away January 19, 2020. U.S. Army Veteran (82nd Airborne). Was a hard worker and enjoyed his job as a machine operator with Seals Construction. Preceded in death by father Paul Theiss and brother Steven M. Theiss. Survived by mother, Judith Theiss; sister-in-law, Beverly Hanson; nieces, Grace, Peyton, and Gabby Robirds; nephew, Aaron Klaus. Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43207. Interment with military honors Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Dayton National Cemetery. To sign and view Gary's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020