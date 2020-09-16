Lewis, Gary
1955 - 2020
Gary Dean Lewis, age 64, of Pickerington, OH, passed away unexpectedly September 15, 2020. He was born September 19, 1955 in Columbus, OH to the late Robert and Ruth Lewis. He worked as a Salesman at Holland Supply for 35 years. He was an avid Buckeye fan, enjoyed landscaping and fixing things. Gary was also the Treasurer for Eastwood Village in Pickerington, OH. Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Rebecca Lewis; John (Dominque) Lewis; two grandchildren, Finnick and Lennex; two brothers, Glenn (Sandy) Lewis and Greg (Karen) Lewis; niece, Maria Lewis; two nephews, Jason Dickey and Michael Dickey; two brothers-in-law, Chris (Trina) Dickey and Mark Dickey. Family and friends may visit 2-4pm on Sunday, September 20, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service will follow at 4pm on Sunday, September 20, at the funeral home. The burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.