1/
Gary Lewis
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis, Gary
1955 - 2020
Gary Dean Lewis, age 64, of Pickerington, OH, passed away unexpectedly September 15, 2020. He was born September 19, 1955 in Columbus, OH to the late Robert and Ruth Lewis. He worked as a Salesman at Holland Supply for 35 years. He was an avid Buckeye fan, enjoyed landscaping and fixing things. Gary was also the Treasurer for Eastwood Village in Pickerington, OH. Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Rebecca Lewis; John (Dominque) Lewis; two grandchildren, Finnick and Lennex; two brothers, Glenn (Sandy) Lewis and Greg (Karen) Lewis; niece, Maria Lewis; two nephews, Jason Dickey and Michael Dickey; two brothers-in-law, Chris (Trina) Dickey and Mark Dickey. Family and friends may visit 2-4pm on Sunday, September 20, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service will follow at 4pm on Sunday, September 20, at the funeral home. The burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Funeral service
04:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved