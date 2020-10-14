Gabriel Sr., Gary Loren

1952 - 2020

Gary passed peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family who so loved him. Survived by his best friend and wife JoAnne (Burson). Beloved children, Gary L. Jr. (Megan) and Sean. Cherished granddaughter Lorin. Sister, Regina Ruh (Robert, deceased); niece, Tracy Gerald (Dave); nephew, Robert Ruh (Lee). Sister-in-laws, Pam Parker (Keith), Bonnie Burson (Brenda), Joy Bush. Brother-in-law, Robert G. Burson. Preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Maxcene Gabriel. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice.



