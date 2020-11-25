Rygg, Sr., Gary M.
1941 - 2020
Gary Michael "Mike" Rygg, Sr., age 79, of Westerville, Ohio, died November 23, 2020. Preceded in death by son David (Katherine) and grandson Elijah David. Survived by his loving wife, Sharon (Osborne) Rygg; devoted children, Kevin (Lisa), Melissa (Scott) Abel, Gary, Jr. (April), Shaun (Ivonne), and Erin (Clint); grandfather of ten grandchildren, Lauren, Kevin, Matthew, Katelynn, Andrew, Adeline, Guimel, Austin, Sofia, Delilah; and one unborn great-grandson; siblings, Beverly Resinger and Gregory Rygg. Mike was proud to serve his country as a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. Donations can be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Michael's Church, 5750 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org
