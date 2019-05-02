|
|
Mann, Gary "Pete"
1944 - 2019
Gary Mann, age 74, passed into the arms of his Savior on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at home with his wife of 51 years by his side. Gary was preceded in death by parents Bob and Beulah Mann and brothers Ralph and Bobby Mann. Survived by wife, Patty Gillispie Mann; daughters, Stephanie (Benjamin) Nail, Jennifer (Wendell) Poore; 6 grandchildren, Jarrod, Elizabeth (Tony), Nicholas, Madison, Jacob and Zachary; and many other family members and friends. Among which were best friends, Bill and Stan. Gary never met a stranger in his life and was loved by all. He was a proud member of the "Robinhoods" division of the 173 AHC of the US Army. They were and will always be his "Brothers Forever". Gary suffered as do many vets from the effects of Agent Orange used during the Viet Nam war. In Gary's memory hold your family close to you and let them know they are loved unconditionally and thank a Vet for their service to our country. Friends and family may visit Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3-7:30 pm and Tuesday, May 7 from 12-1 pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 1 pm with Pastor Karen Brantley of Grove City UMC officiating. Interment to follow at Alton Darby Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2019