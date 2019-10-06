|
|
Maxwell, Gary
1942 - 2019
Gary Curtis Maxwell, age 76, of Groveport, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 3, 2019. Born December 12, 1942 in Columbus to the late Harry L. & Mildred (Kelso) Maxwell. Gary served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a truck driver for Contract Lumber, and had previously driven for 27 years for Coca Cola. He was inspired by his lifelong love of work, and was passionate about his family, work friends, faith, and hunting. Preceded in death by his first wife, Jo Arlene Maxwell in 1986; sons, Michael Maxwell and Timothy Lloyd; and brother, Paul Maxwell. Gary is survived by his wife, Laura Arlene Maxwell; children, Matthew Maxwell, Marc (Robin) Maxwell, Mindi (Nevil) Magee, Teri Lloyd, Thomas Lloyd, Trinda (Winston) Cutler, Tyler (Carol) Lloyd; daughter-in-law, Correne Maxwell; grandchildren, Corey Maxwell, Emma Maxwell, Brianna Maxwell, Sage Maxwell, Bailey Magee, Lena Magee, August Cutler, Tatum Cutler, Austin Palmer, and Brandon (Taylor) Palmer; siblings, Cheryl (Tom) Clark, Susan Downey, Crystal (Don) Dill, Jack (Annette) Maxwell, Rocky (Faith) Maxwell, Holly (Tim) Heskett, Rhoda (Greg) Mazik, Gigi Williams; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 5-8 pm Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, where funeral service will be held 11 am Wednesday. Friends who wish may contribute to the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019