McClain, Gary
1937 - 2019
Gary Lee McClain, age 81, of Pickerington, OH passed away September 2, 2019. He was born December 21, 1937 in Greentown, Indiana to Nelson and Edna (Riley) McClain. He graduated from Eastern High School in 1957. After high school Gary served in the U.S. Air Force. He finished his tour of duty at Rickenbacker Air Force Base as a refueler. Gary enjoyed a time of working at John Deere in Columbus. He was a dedicated General Motors employee for 32 years. He worked part time at Manheim Auto Auction for the past 20 years. Gary attended Pickerington Church of the Nazarene. Preceded in death by his brother, Francis "Hod" McClain. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Betty (Hesson) of 52 years; his son, Greg and his wife, Deanne; grandchildren, Bethany and Luke McClain; sisters, Janet (Tom) Kitts and Janie (Bob) Bolinger. Family and friends may visit 10-11:00am on Saturday, September 7, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N. Pickerington, OH 43147 with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019