Mexicott, Gary
"Absent from the Body, Present with the Lord" 2 Cornithians 5 Funeral services, celebrating the life of Gary Dean Mexicott, 81, of Pataskala, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery. Gary passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born June 12, 1938 in Monroe, Michigan, the son of the late Thomas B. Mexicott and Dorothy M. (Close) Kecskes. He enjoyed a forty plus year career with Lucent Technologies and had worked as a Manager in the Engineering department. A man of faith and family, Gary enjoyed teaching the Bible and being active with a prison ministry. He loved his grandchildren and spending time doting on his family. He also enjoyed gardening and woodworking. He is survived by his loving wife, Sue (Willoughby) whom he married on July 2, 1967; his son, Greg (Kelly) Mexicott; daughters, Laura Mexicott and Cathy (Ken) Fisher; his grandchildren, Clare and Gabe Mexicott, Kenny, Jimmy and Edi Fisher; nephew, Steve (Natalie) Ruble; and niece, Hannah (Max) Randall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Brian Mexicott. Floral tributes, along with memorial contributions to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, are preferred by the family. Envelopes for the Foundation will be available at the funeral home. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville. The family would like to thank the skilled caregivers at Hospice of Central Ohio for their loving care. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Gary and his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019