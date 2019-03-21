Home

Gary Olen Dulaney

Gary Olen Dulaney Obituary
Dulaney, Gary Olen
1936 - 2019
Gary Olen Dulaney, 83, passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1936. Gary was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. Surviving family includes wife, Barbara of 61 years, children, Gary (Rita) Dulaney, Mickey Dulaney, granddaughters, Ashley (KC) Hayes, Courtney Dulaney, great-grandchildren, Anjyl, Carli, William, Charleigh, Trystan, KC Jr., special friend, Tom (Karen) Mathes, Arch (Jeannie) Glenn, Patty Binegar and Donna Taylor. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-2pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2480 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH, where a service will start at 2pm conducted Pastor Tim Lee. The family would like to thank Shari and Sara with OhioHealth Hospice as well as Tina Cordle, Mark Ervin and Tiffany Glass. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
