Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Calling hours
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
More Obituaries for Gary Palmore
Gary Palmore


1948 - 2019
Gary Palmore Obituary
Palmore, Gary
1948 - 2019
Gary Palmore, age 71, passed peacefully with dignity and grace on June 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends, after a courageous battle with AML. Born on February 29, 1948 in Columbus, OH to the late James and Evelyn Palmore. He graduated from Brookhaven High School, Vietnam Veteran '68-'69, lover of classic cars and Buckeye fan. Gary is survived by loving wife, Kelly; children, Alyson (Fritz), Carly (Philip), Jeremy, Rachel (Brian), John, Angie (Buddy), James; grandchildren, Izabelle, Annie, Jude, Brittany, Philip, Brandon, Olivia, Alex, Carter, Landon, Kelly, Savannah, Jessica, Damion, Alexius and Guy; sisters, Bev (Eddie), Dee (Rick); aunt, Marie; many cousins, nieces, nephews, countless friends and his furry friends Honey, Midnight and Fiona. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11am until time of service at 1pm with Pastor David Cady officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 7 to July 8, 2019
