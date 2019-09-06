|
Parson, Gary
1948 - 2019
Dr. Gary D. Parson D.D.S., age 71, of Mount Vernon, passed away September 4, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. He was born on July 11, 1948 in Bloomington, Illinois to Clarence and Barbara (Baker) Parson. Gary graduated from The Ohio State University 1968-1970 B.S. degree, Ohio State Dental School 1970-1974 DDS Degree, he was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity where he was a Past President and member of the Dental Honorary Fraternity, member of the YMCA Board of Directors, member and past President of the Knox County Big Brothers Big Sisters, member and past President of the Knox County Head Start board of Directors; member and past President of the Jaycees Chamber of Commerce, member of the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, W. D. Miller Dental Society, Academy of General Dentistry, American Endodontics Association, Mount Vernon Developmental Board, member of the Mount Vernon County Club since 1975 where he was on the Board of Directors, past President and Men's Club Champion 1990, 2004. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Mooney) Parson to whom he had been married 22 years; son, Dr. Adam (Joanna) Parson of Upper Arlington; two daughters, Kelly (Trent) Kelley of Mount Vernon, and Tiffany (Heath) Mickley of Mount Vernon; two sisters, Debbi Hanover of Columbus and Elizabeth (David) House of Lewis Center; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Mark Parson. Friends may call on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Lasater Funeral Home, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd. in Mount Vernon, with a Celebration of Gary's life service starting at 3 PM. A reception will follow the service at the Mount Vernon Country Club. To express a condolence or to share a memory with the Parson family, please visit www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com
