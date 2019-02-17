|
|
Handschke, Gary Paul
1953 - 2019
Gary Paul Handschke, 65, of Westerville, Ohio passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019 at the James Cancer Hospital in the arms of his adoring wife, surrounded by his children. Gary valiantly fought multiple myeloma; we know he is now whole and healed in the presence of his savior, Jesus Christ. Gary was a kind and generous man who staked his life on worshipping Jesus and serving others. Gary was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 26, 1953, to Harland and Shirley (Mortiz) Handschke. He graduated from The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1977. Gary was a water treatment consultant for the majority of his career. Gary faithfully served his family, church, and Christian ministries for decades. Gary married the love of his life, Nancy, on July 8, 1978 and they cherished the gift of 40 years together. Gary and Nancy enjoyed traveling, playing golf, boating, cooking, and serving together. Gary was a loving father to Erica (Josh) Van Dop and Jacob (Jocelyn) Handschke and the beloved grandfather/Boppie to Caleb, Aaron, and Taylor Van Dop and Asher and Samantha Handschke. Gary's intentionality in the way he loved and enjoyed life is carried on in the legacy of his children and grandchildren. Gary is further survived by his beloved sisters Laure (Bruce) Schiefelbein and Gail (John) Anich, his sister-in-laws Bonnie (Dave) Hershoff and Lori Kaymen, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Memorial visitation will take place Friday February 22, 2019 from 1-3 pm at the Vineyard Church of Delaware County, 1001 W. Cherry St. Sunbury, Ohio. Gary loved pie and fellowship and in celebration of his life, pie and coffee will be served during the visitation. A memorial service will follow immediately at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The James Cancer Hospital Multiple Myeloma Research Fund (MMORE) in Gary's honor.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019