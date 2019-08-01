|
Pykonen (Garth), Gary
Gary Garth, AKA Gary Pykonen, 83, passed away peacefully at Kobacker House on July 22, 2019. Preceded in death by parents John and Helen Turja Pykonen, sister and brother-in-law Carol Pykonen Herendeen and John Herendeen, niece Michelle Evans Herendeen. Survived and loved by brother, Douglas Pykonen (Joanne); nieces and nephews, Mark Herendeen (Julie), Kevin Herendeen (Kelly), and Dougie Pykonen; great nieces and nephews, Taylor Evans, Riley Herendeen, and Reece Herendeen. He was grateful to good friend Arlene Heerlein for her selfless devotion to his well being and to the many friends from Columbus and New York City who supported him over the years. Gary was an actor, and appeared on Broadway with Hermione Gingold and Sam Waterston in "Oh Dad, Poor Dad, Mama's Hung You in the Closet and I'm Feeling So Sad." He performed in several off Broadway plays and toured in theaters across the country with actors such as Kelsey Grammar, Tab Hunter, and Joan Caulfield. He spent many seasons with Playhouse on the Green in Columbus. In addition to his acting career, Gary was a designer of showrooms and window displays for various New York companies. He loved traveling, going to the theater, and having dinner with friends and family. He enjoyed companionship, laughter, and a good meal along with a dirty martini. A private celebration of Gary's life will be planned at a later date. The family welcomes donations in Gary's memory to Kobacker House, ? Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, OH 43202. Arrangements by O'SHAUGHNESSY Co., call 614-221-2311 or go to oshaughnessycompany.com with questions.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019