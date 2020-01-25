|
Kubat, Gary R.
1948 - 2020
Gary R. Kubat, 71, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away peacefully at Mt. Carmel East on January 24, 2020. He was born April 28, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Raymond and Florence Kubat. He proudly served in the U.S. Army for 21 years, followed by a career of dedicated civil service at the Defense Supply Center, Columbus where he was chief of personnel management. Gary is survived by his loving wife Beverly (Apple) Kubat; children Carly (Brian) Kubat-Ashcraft, Ben (Michelle) Kubat and Gina (Scott) Stoffel. He was affectionately known as "papa" to his grandchildren: Clay, Kennedy, Gracie, Carter, and little Addison who greeted him at Heaven's door. He will also be missed by a large host of "Apple" family members, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held 10am-12noon on Wednesday, January 29th, at Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, 425 S. Hamilton Rd., Gahanna, with a service beginning at 12:15pm; Pastor Tim Swanson and Rev. Dennis Apple, officiating. Those who wish may contribute to Shepherd Church in his memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020