|
|
Phillips, Gary R.
1931 - 2020
Gary R. Phillips, 88, passed away March 18, 2020. He was born in Columbus on December 6, 1931 to Ray and Grace Phillips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Fran, his wife of 55 years, his brother John D. Phillips ('Jack'), son Leonard Michael Phillips ("Lenny"), and grandson Benjamin Phillips. He is survived by sister, Ann Anderson; brother, Pat (Patty); sons, Pete (Helen), Ed, Jim (Arlene), Dan (Cathy) and Luke; as well as 15 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and special friend, Shirley Thibaut. He was currently employed at the MJ Baumann Plumbing Co., was former long-time owner of T&G Plumbing, was former firefighter for the Columbus Division of Fire, and served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Brothers Club, and the Fireman's VFW and worked/donated for many charities - especially the Charity Newsies and the . Due to current conditions, the funeral will be limited to immediate family members only and a celebration of Gary's life will take place at a later date once all of this stuff ends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's name to the Charity Newsies or in Fran's name to the Columbus Alzheimer Care Center. Arrangements entrusted to the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020