Gary Reinhardt
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reinhardt, Gary
1943 - 2020
Gary M. Reinhardt, age 76, of Columbus, passed away May 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Katherine Reinhardt and brother James. Survived by brother and sisters-in-law, Arnold and Judi Reinhardt and Doris Reinhardt; nieces, and nephews. Visitation Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4-7p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio, where service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10a.m., with Pastor Larry Kudart officiating. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view Gary's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Graumlich Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Service
10:00 AM
Graumlich Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved