Reinhardt, Gary
1943 - 2020
Gary M. Reinhardt, age 76, of Columbus, passed away May 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Katherine Reinhardt and brother James. Survived by brother and sisters-in-law, Arnold and Judi Reinhardt and Doris Reinhardt; nieces, and nephews. Visitation Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4-7p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio, where service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10a.m., with Pastor Larry Kudart officiating. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view Gary's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.