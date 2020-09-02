Russell, Gary
1947 - 2020
Gary L. Russell, age 72, passed away at home with his wife and daughter by his side on Sept. 1, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Gary was born on November 16, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to Nerol Loren Russell and Maxine Jeanette Russell. He attended Linden McKinley High School where he met his wife, Jackie, and they got married in 1969, and gave birth to their daughter, Rhonda. He served his country as a US Navy officer during the Vietnam War for two tours. Afterwards, he worked for 38 years as an ironworker for the Local Union 172. He enjoyed spending his spare time being a lifetime member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association. But most of all, he enjoyed being a grandfather to his two grandsons who affectionately referred to him as "Paw". He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Russell; his daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Shade; two grandchildren, Blake and Brody Shade; siblings, Jerry, (Debbie) Russell, Cary (Sheila) Russell, Terry Russell; his brother in law, Mike Spaulding (Donna); and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 3-6pm on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Schoedinger Funeral Home – Northeast Chapel, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230, where funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 2pm. The Russell family would like to give special thanks to the VA Oncology team, who treated him like a person and not just a patient. Visit www.schoedinger.com
