Sachs, Gary
1940 - 2020
Gary Sachs, 79, of Columbus, OH, passed away on May 4, 2020. To view Gary's complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 8, 2020.