Gary Sagstetter

Sagstetter, Gary
1938 - 2020
Gary James Sagstetter, age 81, of Columbus, OH, passed on September 11, 2020. He served proudly in the U.S. Army Reserves. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Vernice G. and William J. Sagstetter. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie A. Sagstetter; sister, Julie A. Sagstetter; and brother, Jody L. Sagstetter. Gary was a graduate of North High School class of 1957, where he was a member of the Okay Club Fraternity. Gary was a loving, generous and thoughtful brother, friend and husband. He loved nature and traveling. He was also an avid collector of Native American history. His memory will always stay in our hearts. Family will receive friends from 11:30AM-1:30PM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH, 43085. Burial at Walnut Grove Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Kidney Foundation: www.kidney.org.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
