Schoening, Gary
Gary Lewis Schoening, 73, passed away peacefully February 4, 2020. Gary was born to Lewis and Jeanne Stedman Schoening October 1, 1946 in Winona, Minnesota. He graduated from Winona State University December 1969 with a double degree in biology and chemistry. From there, he went to Officer Candidate School in the US Navy in Pensacola, FL. Due to an injury during training, he was honorably discharged in February, 1970. He soon found work as a chemist for Ashland Chemical Company. His career with Ashland would take him from Minneapolis, to Fords, NJ and finally to Dublin, Ohio. He retired in 2008 as a Senior Research Chemist after 38 year career with Ashland, Inc. Gary was active in Boy Scouts of America for over 50 years. His greatest joy was taking boys and young men on wilderness canoe trips in the Boundary Waters, and northern Ontario and teaching them wilderness survival skills. He served as Scoutmaster in Troop 185 (Dublin, Ohio) and Troop 125 (Unionville Center, Ohio). He also was an adult leader in Boy Scout Camporees and Cub Scout Day Camps. He is survived by his wife of nearly 47 years, Sheryl (Sherrie) Halloran Schoening; sons, Bret (Nicole) and Grant (Karie); grandchildren, Isabella, Jack, and Adam; and brother, Donald L. (Valerie); nephews, Joel (Krista), son, Asher and Nolan (Gretchen), sons, Owen and Mason; brother-in-law, Kevin (Liz) Halloran, children, Julie Barta (James) and Logan. If you wish to make a donation to Parkinson's Foundation, go to www.parkinson.org
, and click on Ways to Contribute. A Celebration of Gary's Life will take place at Dublin Community Church Gladden Chapel (old church), 81 W. Bridge St., Dublin, Ohio on July 11, 2020 at 2pm. Burial will take place in Ridgeway, MN on July 16, 2020.