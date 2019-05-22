Home

Gary Smith
Gary Lee Smith, 78, of Columbus, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Gary was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 9, 1940 to the late William and Emaline Smith. He retired from his position of software architect at OCLC, Inc. after serving libraries everywhere for 35 years. Gary was a man of fierce loyalties, unyielding ethics, wicked sarcasm, and impeccable grammar. He loved birds, reading, and complaining about poor editing. His handwriting was beautiful. Preceded in death by his father William R. Smith and mother Emaline (Miller) Smith, he is survived by his children, Lisa (Smith) Adams, Gene Daniel Smith, and Rachel H. Smith; ex-wife and best friend, Leah Rose Abrams; brother, Kenneth Smith; and grandchildren, Evan W. Enloe, Eleora Adams, and Prudence and Lucy Lipkin; along with great-grandchildren, Ronin, Vivian, and Jade Enloe. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center, 505 W Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43215, from 4-6 p.m. A light supper will be served. Memorial donations in Gary's name can be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital (www.nationwidechildrens.org/giving) and the Columbus Audubon Society Eco-Weekend Program (www.columbusaudubon.org/act-now/donate/). Neptune Society, 614-529-5088.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 26, 2019
