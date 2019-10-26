|
Stephenson, Gary
1942 - 2019
Gary Lee Stephenson, age 76, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Chester and Volena Rose Stephenson. Gary graduated from Hilliard High School in 1960 and Ohio University in 1964. During Gary's career in sales, he worked at Stephenson Store Fixtures, Accent Exhibits, Recognition Products and Worthington Chamber of Commerce. The greatest joy of Gary's life was his family who he leaves to celebrate his life. He will be greatly missed by his best friend and love of his life, his wife, Karen Kitts-Stephenson; children, Kimber Lee McGray (Bill), Lynn Renee Stephenson, Jim Chieffo (Michelle), Steve Chieffo (Susan), Bridgette Heitzman, and Robb Heitzman; grandchildren, Andrew McGray, Laura McGray, Michael Chieffo, Nikki Lambert, Ashton Chieffo, Sophie Chieffo, Jim Chieffo, Meghan Heitzman and Jordan Heitzman; sister, Judy Cates (Anse); and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Per Gary's request there will be no services. The family wishes to thank and are so grateful for the staff at both The Crown Pointe Care Center, Bella Care Hospice, and The Laurels of Norworth for the loving assistance and care they have given Gary. God Bless them all for their kindness. There is a special place in heaven for these earthly angels. Donations in Gary's memory may be made to: The Earle and Jean Bruce Alzheimer's Research Fund in Neurology | Fund Number: 312531 or . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
