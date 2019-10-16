|
|
Greegor, Gary Travis
1969 - 2019
Gary Travis Greegor, age 50, of Pickerington, OH, passed away free of a body that deprived him of his mobility, words and eye sight, surrounded by a family who loved and cherished him. He was born April 27, 1969 in Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. Travis was a proud graduate of the John Glenn High School Muskies and Ohio University Bobcats. He owned and operated Greegor Greens, LLC lawncare and landscape in Pickerington, OH. His favorite activities were being at dance competitions, high school track, cross country and volleyball court to watch his children compete. He was their biggest fan. Travis loved attending Corvette Car Shows, watching the Dallas Cowboys and hanging out with his friends. He was an inspiration to others on how to "live" while battling 10 years of brain cancer. Preceded in death by his grandparents Ray and Mildred Greegor. Survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Robin Greegor; three children, Fayth Greegor, Mitch Greegor and Lauren Greegor; parents, Gary and Reba Greegor; sister, Lisa (Patrick) Greegor Dudley; mother-in-law, Stella Dickens; brothers-in-law, Jack (Heather) Dickens and Jeff (Nikki) McDonald; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends and family may visit 4-7pm on Friday, October 18, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service will begin at 10am on Saturday, October 19, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to http://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/, fund number 314792 to support brain cancer research. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019