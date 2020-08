Underhill, GaryGary Lowell "Bob" Underhill, 66, of Columbus, died Sunday, in Kingston, Ohio. Visitation to be held at the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home & Cremation Service, London, Sunday from 5-7PM, where a funeral service will be celebrated Monday 11AM. Gary will lie in state for one hour Monday at the funeral home prior to the start of the funeral. Interment service will follow service at the Paint Creek Memorial Cemetery. Full obituary may be viewed at http://www.rldfh.com