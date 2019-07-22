Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Gary Vernon


1951 - 2019
Gary Vernon Obituary
Vernon, Gary
1951 - 2019
Gary Wayne Vernon age 67. Saturday, July 20, 2019 Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Survived by wife, Connie Vernon; sons, Gary Jr. (Tara), Kevin (Jaime); grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brittany, Lexi and Jacob; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son, Geoffrey; parents, Guy and Betty Vernon; sister, Donna. A memorial service will be held at a later date with arrangements to be announced at www.evansfuneralhome.net In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's memory to The Humane Society. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019
