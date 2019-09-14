The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Burchfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary W. Burchfield


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gary W. Burchfield Obituary
Burchfield, Gary W.
1946 - 2019
Gary Burchfield, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 11, 2019. Born December 7, 1946 at White Cross Hospital in Columbus, Ohio to Warren and Dorothy (Watts) Burchfield. Gary graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School in 1964 as the Salutatorian. Gary immediately joined the U.S. Army Security Agency, a branch of the National Security Agency in June 1964, as part of the Delayed Enlistment Plan. Gary later attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He started working as an accountant and later a Chief Financial Officer. He was married to his loving wife Joyce for 26 years. He loved his family, friends, and being outdoors. Gary loved the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Dorothy Burchfield; his paternal grandfather Myrl Burchfield and maternal grandparents Everett and Mabel Watts. He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce; children Rick (Angie) Burchfield and Vickie Burchfield; grandchildren Kaitlyn and Megan Burchfield; life-long friends Ken and Margot Moore; and his faithful canine companions Oscar and Fiona. He is also survived by siblings Larry (Cathy) Burchfield, Carole (Kevin) Fellabaum and nieces and nephews.
Gary's family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio and especially his nurses, Susan and Aubrey for their compassion and care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio, 43230, where a visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A visitation will be held at 10am with a funeral service to follow at 11am on September 19, 2019 followed by interment at Union Cemetery. The family would love to see you honor Gary by wearing Scarlet & Gray. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio. To share a memory or online condolences, visit Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now