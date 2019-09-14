|
|
Burchfield, Gary W.
1946 - 2019
Gary Burchfield, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 11, 2019. Born December 7, 1946 at White Cross Hospital in Columbus, Ohio to Warren and Dorothy (Watts) Burchfield. Gary graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School in 1964 as the Salutatorian. Gary immediately joined the U.S. Army Security Agency, a branch of the National Security Agency in June 1964, as part of the Delayed Enlistment Plan. Gary later attended The Ohio State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He started working as an accountant and later a Chief Financial Officer. He was married to his loving wife Joyce for 26 years. He loved his family, friends, and being outdoors. Gary loved the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Dorothy Burchfield; his paternal grandfather Myrl Burchfield and maternal grandparents Everett and Mabel Watts. He is survived by his beloved wife Joyce; children Rick (Angie) Burchfield and Vickie Burchfield; grandchildren Kaitlyn and Megan Burchfield; life-long friends Ken and Margot Moore; and his faithful canine companions Oscar and Fiona. He is also survived by siblings Larry (Cathy) Burchfield, Carole (Kevin) Fellabaum and nieces and nephews.
Gary's family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Central Ohio and especially his nurses, Susan and Aubrey for their compassion and care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio, 43230, where a visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A visitation will be held at 10am with a funeral service to follow at 11am on September 19, 2019 followed by interment at Union Cemetery. The family would love to see you honor Gary by wearing Scarlet & Gray. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio. To share a memory or online condolences, visit Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019