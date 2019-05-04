|
|
Wright, Sr., Gary
1951 - 2019
Gary Wright, Sr., age 67, went home to be with the Lord April 26, 2019. Home Going Celebration 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Faith Ministries Church, 2747 Agler Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43224, where his family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Gary's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019