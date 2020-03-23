Home

Gavin Rutter


1995 - 2020
Gavin Rutter Obituary
Rutter, Gavin
1995 - 2020
Gavin Rutter, age 24, of Worthington, passed away on March 16, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1995 in Columbus, OH. Gavin is survived by his loving parents, George and Susan (Smith) Rutter; siblings, Lark Rutter, Leisa (Phil) Howey, Brett (Denise) Rutter, Quinn Skiba, Adam Skiba and Eric Skiba; grandfather, Russ Smith; great uncle, Clyde Smith; loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends. Preceded in death by grandmother Patricia Cosimati. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
