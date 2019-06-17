Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Baker, Gayle
1947 - 2019
Gayle P. Baker, age 71, passed away on June 13, 2019. Gayle was a loving daughter, mother, and sister who took great pride in her family. She gave most of her life caring for her mother and brother. She is survived by sons, Gary Miller and Mickel (Tonia) Dennison. Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 5 pm until the time of funeral service at 7 pm at O. R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. Visit www.orwoodyard.com for complete obituary and to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019
