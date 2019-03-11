Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Gayle Bowling

Gayle Bowling Obituary
Bowling, Gayle
1943 - 2019
Gayle Lee Bowling, 75, of Columbus, passed away March 7, 2019. Gayle was born October 4, 1943 to Herman and Evelyn (Dillon) Walker. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. Gayle will be deeply missed by her children, Christina Trowbridge and Michael (Jennifer) Christian; grandchildren, Aiden and Alexis; sister, Margaret Walker; and sister-in-law, Lois Walker; along with many other family and friends. Gayle was preceded in death by her sister Barbara and brothers George and James. Graveside services will be Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11am at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 W. Broad St., Galloway, with Pastor Mike Morgan officiating. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019
