Grimes, Gayle
1942 - 2019
Gayle Kent Grimes, age 76, of Canal Winchester, died June 18, 2019. He was born November 1, 1942 in Union City, Indiana to the late Lloyd and Betty Grimes. He was a graduate of Greenville High School and The Ohio State University. Gayle was on the Canal Winchester School Board for 16 years and was church treasurer at Faith United Methodist Church for 25 years. He taught Vo-Ag at Canal Winchester and Westerville Schools, was a former employee of Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, caretaker of Union Grove Cemetery for 36 years, and was the owner of Grimes Painting and Landscaping Service. His entire life was about service. Gayle was a Mason and a member of Sertoma. Gayle is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Sherry; children, Lisa (Thomas) Gallagher, Stuart Grimes, Donna (Keith) Knodel, Wendy Barrett, and Brandi (Chuck) Pullins; grandchildren, Joanna, Kelly, Michael, China, Shannon, Brian, Brendon, Grace, Katie, and Hannah; brothers, Larry (Janet) Grimes and Dan Grimes; sister, Nancy Miller; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may visit 4-7 p.m. Friday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday with Rev. Charles Muller officiating. Those who wish may donate to the Parkinsons Foundation, 800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #360, Columbus, Ohio 43231 in Gayle's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 19, 2019