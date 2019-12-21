The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Mattern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle Mattern


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Gayle Mattern Obituary
Mattern, Gayle
1950 - 2019
On December 19, 2019, Gayle Mattern passed away peacefully in her home in Gahanna, Ohio at age 69. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents Anita and Robert. She is survived by her life partner of 37 wonderful years, Arline Dimitri and her sister Nancy. Celebration of Life will be held in January at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel. A complete tribute to Gayle's life, condolences, and updated service times are at www.Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gayle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now