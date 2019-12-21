|
|
Mattern, Gayle
1950 - 2019
On December 19, 2019, Gayle Mattern passed away peacefully in her home in Gahanna, Ohio at age 69. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents Anita and Robert. She is survived by her life partner of 37 wonderful years, Arline Dimitri and her sister Nancy. Celebration of Life will be held in January at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel. A complete tribute to Gayle's life, condolences, and updated service times are at www.Schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019